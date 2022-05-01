Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $112,877.88 and approximately $55,223.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

