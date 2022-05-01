Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Short Interest Update

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GPCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 24,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Golden Path Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.