Golos Blockchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $503.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $737,323.41 and $503.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golos Blockchain

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 293,280,591 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

