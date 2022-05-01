Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,260.98

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,260.98 ($41.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,544.80 ($45.18). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,350 ($42.70), with a volume of 681 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,260.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,324.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.60 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

In other news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($40.91), for a total transaction of £38,070.60 ($48,522.30).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

