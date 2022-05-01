Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $0.0481 on Exchanges (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $159,400.85 and approximately $55,953.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00101666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

