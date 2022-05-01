Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,944,700 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 1,224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Wall Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.