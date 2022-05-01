Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Grid Dynamics also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDYN. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 529,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,206. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $930.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $3,952,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 218.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

