Gridcoin Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $796.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

About Gridcoin

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 438,960,661 coins and its circulating supply is 408,307,629 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

