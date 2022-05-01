Grimm (GRIMM) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,918.53

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $28,918.53 and $1,085.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grimm has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00103874 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

