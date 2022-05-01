Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,297,600 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 4,254,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,767.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 5,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,799. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
