Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of HLG opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.13.
About Hailiang Education Group (Get Rating)
