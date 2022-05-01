Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $41.60 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.60.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

HAL opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

