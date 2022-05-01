Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

NYSE HAL opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,899,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

