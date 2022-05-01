Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 4,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

