Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 4,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Further Reading
