HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 199,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,464. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $193,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

