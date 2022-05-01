Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAYW traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 981,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,302.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,079,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 436,587 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

