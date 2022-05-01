HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HDB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.21. 1,129,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

