Head to Head Comparison: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) versus CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) and CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novavax and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -152.12% -368.20% -66.43% CytRx N/A -212.62% -115.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and CytRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.15 billion 3.00 -$1.74 billion ($23.29) -1.94 CytRx N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($0.15) -1.00

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Novavax and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 2 5 0 2.71 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $190.17, indicating a potential upside of 321.94%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than CytRx.

Summary

CytRx beats Novavax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.