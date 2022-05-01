Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.0306 on Major Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $84,944.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.24 or 0.07330003 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040996 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,687,425 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

