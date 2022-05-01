HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $804,750.91 and $129.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,010,533 coins and its circulating supply is 265,875,383 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

