Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $848.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 79,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

