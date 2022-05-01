Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will announce $67.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.98 million. Heska posted sales of $60.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $291.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $323.19 million, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $339.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. 114,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,790. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -998.55 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Heska by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Heska by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

