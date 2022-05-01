Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 526,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,677. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

