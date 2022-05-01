HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the March 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 676,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

