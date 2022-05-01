HollyGold (HGOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,141.00

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $722,334.90 and $41,141.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.03 or 0.07212736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.