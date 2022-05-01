Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

