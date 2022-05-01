Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Announces Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average is $198.56.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.