Hord Hits One Day Volume of $152,737.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $152,737.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.65 or 0.07210468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

