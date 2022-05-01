Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

