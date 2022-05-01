HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 574 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Shore Capital lowered HSBC to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.76) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 501.30 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.93. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £101.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.53), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($278,774.41).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

