Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth about $613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

