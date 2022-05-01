Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.16. 1,478,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,675. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hub Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.