Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,382 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.