Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

