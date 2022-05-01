Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HSQVY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 50,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,719. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Husqvarna AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

