Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.18

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.18 and traded as low as $36.07. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 1,516 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMTF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.