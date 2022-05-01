Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.18

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.18 and traded as low as $36.07. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 1,516 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

