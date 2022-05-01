IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,570 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of IAA worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in IAA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,225,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in IAA by 11.7% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,496,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,625 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

