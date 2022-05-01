ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.17 or 0.07235457 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

