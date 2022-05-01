ICHI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $349,779.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ICHI has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and $349,779.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00012519 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.37 or 0.07260855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043109 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,654,695 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

