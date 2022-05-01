IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.18 on Friday. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IDACORP by 98.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

