IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $702.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock traded down $17.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.48. The company had a trading volume of 713,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.44. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $429.13 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.