iEthereum (IETH) Price Up 0.2% This Week

iEthereum (IETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $993,189.36 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

