IMAX Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in IMAX by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $11,965,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

