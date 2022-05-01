ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will announce $24.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $28.40 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $82.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.25. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

