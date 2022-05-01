Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

IMNM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,355. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Immunome has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

