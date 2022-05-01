Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.