Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IVDN stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.44.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)
