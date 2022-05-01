Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IVDN stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.