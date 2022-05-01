Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the March 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.5 days.

IVREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS IVREF remained flat at $$6.58 during trading hours on Friday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.