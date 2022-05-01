Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Buys $21,601.60 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) President Brian L. Knepp purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $21,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 12,971 shares in the company, valued at $304,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

