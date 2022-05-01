Insider Buying: Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Buys £20,384 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) insider Lothar Mentel bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £20,384 ($25,980.12).
TAM stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.48) on Friday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 12 month low of GBX 375 ($4.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 620 ($7.90). The firm has a market cap of £253.33 million and a PE ratio of 35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
About Tatton Asset Management (Get Rating)
