Insider Buying: Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Buys £20,384 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) insider Lothar Mentel bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £20,384 ($25,980.12).

TAM stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.48) on Friday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 12 month low of GBX 375 ($4.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 620 ($7.90). The firm has a market cap of £253.33 million and a PE ratio of 35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

